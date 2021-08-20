The Andersons, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Andersons in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.