The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

