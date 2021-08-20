The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

