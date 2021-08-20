The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski Sells 168,900 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.
Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.