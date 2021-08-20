The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski Sells 168,900 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

