The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $49.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.69.

CAKE opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $17,302,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

