The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

