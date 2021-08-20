The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of GUT remained flat at $$8.20 on Friday. 70,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.