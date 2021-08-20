The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GDL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

