The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

