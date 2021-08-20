The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and $556.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.80 or 0.00863244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00109667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00048279 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.