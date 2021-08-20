The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.68

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

