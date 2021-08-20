The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

