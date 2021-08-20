The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,917,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

