The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,917,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.
In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
