The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.16 on Monday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

