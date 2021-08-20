The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

