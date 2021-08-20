The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 893,516 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

