The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 7,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,957,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

