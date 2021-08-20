The Progressive Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.03. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
