The Progressive Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.03. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

