The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report sales of $752.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.70 million and the lowest is $682.30 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 342,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

