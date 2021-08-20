The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

