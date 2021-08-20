Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 941,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $474,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.00. 951,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $557.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

