TheStreet Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to C

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

