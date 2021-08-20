Thomas H. Jones Sells 235 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOC opened at $361.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 101,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $10,146,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $321,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

