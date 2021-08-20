Thomas M. Siebel Sells 297,633 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $13,958,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $58,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.