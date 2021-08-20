Thomas M. Siebel Sells 297,633 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $13,958,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
