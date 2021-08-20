ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Acquires $62,848.80 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) insider ThreeD Capital Inc. acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $62,848.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,116.72.

ThreeD Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThreeD Capital alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, ThreeD Capital Inc. bought 72,700 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $81,845.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, ThreeD Capital Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.