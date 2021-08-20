Throne (THN) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004764 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $631,239.86 and $6,518.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

