Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $14.03. Tilray shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 254,564 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.