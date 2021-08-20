Timothy A. Springer Purchases 30,307 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer bought 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00.

Shares of MORF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 117,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

