TouchCon (TOC) Trading 83.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 83.6% higher against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $674,721.77 and $41,823.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

