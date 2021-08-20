TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Buys 3,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

