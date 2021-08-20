TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $589.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.19.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

