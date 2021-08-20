TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $589.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.19.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

