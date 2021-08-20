Travala.com 1-Day Volume Tops $7.37 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $160.02 million and $7.37 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.