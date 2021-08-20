Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

