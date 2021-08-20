Treat DAO Price Hits $4.54 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00009342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 325.2% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $3.46 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

