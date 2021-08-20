Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREVF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TREVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 561,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

