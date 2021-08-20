TROY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TROY has a market capitalization of $86.09 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00138436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00149984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,815.82 or 0.99900710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00923463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00702193 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

