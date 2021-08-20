Truist Securiti Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

