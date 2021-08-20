Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 4,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,357. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

