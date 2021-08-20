Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 105 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 141,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

