Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 249 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dover were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $171.94. 5,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.74. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.