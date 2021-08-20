Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 907 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86.

