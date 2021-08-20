Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NHI opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.