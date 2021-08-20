Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

