Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.