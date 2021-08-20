Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 570.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

