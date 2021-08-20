Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

PEAK stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.