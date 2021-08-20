Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.21 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25.

