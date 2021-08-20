Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.04 EPS

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,761. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Several research analysts have commented on TCRX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

