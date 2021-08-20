Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) & Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Critical Comparison

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Walmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Walmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Walmart 2.18% 19.92% 6.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Walmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.38 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Walmart $559.15 billion 0.75 $13.51 billion $5.48 27.39

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tuesday Morning and Walmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Walmart 1 4 19 0 2.75

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. Walmart has a consensus target price of $167.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Walmart.

Summary

Walmart beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, deli and bakery, frozen foods, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, pet supplies, household chemicals, paper goods, and baby products; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, over-the-counter drugs and other medical products, and optical and clinical services. It also provides gasoline stations and tobacco; home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, and jewelry, as well as tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, money transfers, and check cashing and bill payment. It operates approximately 11,400 stores and various e-commerce websites under 54 banners in 26 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

